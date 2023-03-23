Balaka Police arrest man for murdering his wife

A 42-year-old man identified as Geoge Lucius is in police custody at Balaka Police Station for allegedly killing his wife by hitting her with a stone.

The districts’ Police deputy public relations officer Mphatso Munthali has identified the woman as Funsanawo Supuni aged 27.

Reports indicate a quarrel ensued in the family and the suspect later started hitting Supuni in the ribs with a stone.

The woman was later rushed to Balaka District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Lucius hails from Nsome village, Traditional Authority Nkaya in the district. He is expected to to appear in court soon on murder charge