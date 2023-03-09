Women in Mzuzu celebrate women’s day

Mzuzu Police Women Network in collaboration with Plan Malawi, Association of Women in Media (AWOME) northern region chapter and Mzuzu Prison Women Network yesterday commemorated International Women’s Day at Katoto Secondary School under the theme Digital for all; innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.

The International Women’s Day is a day when women globally celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women while also making a call to action for strengthening gender equality and accelerating women’s empowerment.

The event aims to bring women from various sectors of digital technology together to celebrate their achievements in ICT and inspire young girls from secondary schools.

The women on the day presented a petition to Ministry of Education to increase access to digital technology in secondary schools by constructing more computer science laboratories.

Representative of the District Council Dr Naomi Mulwafu received the petition and she promised that the petition will be directed to the right office.

The celebration ended up with a football match at Katoto secondary school ground between CY sisters and MK sisters, with the former winning 2 goals to nil.

