UNIMA student commits suicide

Stanley Mzumara, 24, a third year student at University of Malawi (UNIMA) in Zomba has hanged himself in his rented house in Chikanda location.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed to Malawi24 this afternoon.

Sergeant Chilala said that the incident occurred today, February 8, 2023 at Chikanda village in the district.

The deputy spokesperson further said that on March 7, 2023, Mzumara (now deceased) attended classes as usual and went back home at 1730hours.

This morning, his colleague who is also a student at the University visited his house and knocked for several times but got no response.

This prompted him to open the door where he found the body of Mzumara hanging to the roof.

The matter was reported to the landlord and later reported to the school authority and then to police who rushed to the scene of the incident.

The Zomba Police station detectives rushed to the scene.

Mzumara was found with a suicide note addressed to his mother.

The body was later taken to Zomba Central Hospital where postmortem examination was conducted and revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, Police in the district continue to advise members of the community to seek counseling services whenever they are bothered by any issue instead of committing suicide.

Mzumara hailed from chiwaliwali village, Traditional Authority Ng’ombe in Ntchisi.