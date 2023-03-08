Spidoe emerges with debut single “Body”

Madness Entertainment’s new female signee, Spidoe is ready to take the industry by storm with the release of her debut single, “Body”.

Malawian music group, Madness Entertainment, has kicked off to a fresh start by announcing the signing of a contract with their newest first female recruit Spidoe.

The company revealed to have recruited their new artist, Spidoe who will be able to take initiative in the music business, handling her project releases and promotions while under the new management of the label.

Madness Entertainment founded by Kelvin Ngumuya, (mostly known as Jaa Kev.), welcomed the Lilongwe-based artist with gratitude as the first female member of the team and promised to ignite the industry with her new sounds as she sets base with the independent record label and begins to follow her passion of music.

Sharing excitement about her new contract Spidoe said:

“I am so excited for getting a contract with Madness Entertainment. This is a dream come true and I will use this opportunity to let everyone know how much of a good artist I am.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for all the efforts that Madness entertainment have taken through my music journey, for encouraging me to be ME and gain the courage to put music out there. I have so much to offer, I hope y’all ready for this.”

“Body” first premiered on 6th March on MBC Radio 2 FM’s program ‘Made On Monday’, before it was later uploaded on streaming platforms.

Coming as the first release from the 22-year-old female R&B artist, “Body” is a single taken off from Spidoe’s new upcoming EP “Love After Midnight”.

The song talks about the mutual love connection between a guy and a girl… And how much they show just to appreciate each other.

“The song has helped me to test my limits which I have even reached, but I know it’s one of the best songs you will ever hear. It is nothing like my past songs which are also nice obviously, but being someone who is improving every day this is a hundred miles ahead of my past projects,” Spidoe said.

The singer is also set to release a new music video on 11 March 2023, officially opening the doors for the young artist and introducing her to the urban music scene.

This brings the total number of signed artists under Madness Entertainment to two, including Charisma. Previously the label had other members who included Donzo, Bwaxy, Mordcash, Versho, and Pro Aziz, but they all mutually parted ways with the label to find their own careers.

