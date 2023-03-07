Robbery suspect who was shot by Malawi Police dies

The suspect’s accomplices

A robbery suspect who was shot by police last Sunday at Naperi in Blantyre, has died while receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Earlier today, this publication reported that Police in Blantyre on Sunday night shot a suspect who was trying to escape an arrest in a foiled felony

Blantyre police deputy public relations officer Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama identified the suspect as Chilima Piloti, 38, who got arrested along side Chimwemwe Soya, 52.

According to Singanyama, on the material day, Piloti wanted to escape an arrest and police fired warning shots in order to make him stop but he did not stop a development that prompted the law enforcers to shoot him.

He was later taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he has died today while receiving treatment.

However, National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has identified the deceased suspect as George Pailoti from Navala Village, Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa in Thyolo District.

Kalaya said Pailoti was arrested together with Silence Kambuzi, 38 and Wyson Wyson Sinoya, 52 which is contrary to the first police identification.

Meanwhile, police have recovered some stolen property from the deceased’s house, who is said to have confessed before his death to have been behind five other cases of robbery and breaking in the city.

Police has then encouraged the general public to continue sharing information with the police about suspected criminal activities in their respective areas.

