Dedza Dynamos hire Gilbert Chirwa as coach

Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar FC have announced the hiring of former Flames and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets defender Gilbert Chirwa as the club’s new coach replacing Dan Dzimkambani.

Technical Director for the club Masa Kalamula has confirmed of Chirwa’s arrival on a one-year contract with an option to extend.

Dzimkambani has left the club on a mutual agreement following a meeting the club had on February 27th, 2023 with the Football Association of Malawi ( FAM) Club Licensing system aimed at promoting and improving quality and the level of all aspects of club football in Malawi

It was established that Dzimkambani does not hold the required minimum of a CAF B Lincensing Coach as a qualification for a Super League coach.

According to rules and regulations of the Club Licensing System, head coach must meet the coaching requirements as stipulated by FAM for the relevant FAM Club Competition.

“We are happy that we have a well experienced coach just like Dan Dzimkambani and we hope that his presence will help us more this season,” Kalamula said.

He then applauded coach Dan Dzimkambani for the job well done with the team last season citing that they wished to continue with him but they had no choice based on club licensing rules and regulations.

In his remarks, Gilbert Chirwa said he is happy and ready to achieve greatness with a club which is very passionate based on their performance last season in the elite league.

“Pressure is always there in a game of football and I know that people are expecting a lot from the team this season something that I am also expecting so let’s get back to business and see what we can do,” Chirwa said.

He also thanked his predecessor Dan Dzimkambani for building a good foundation for the team which will make his job abit easy to handle.

“Dan is a good coach and he was equally a good player during his playing time which is a clear indication that he has left a good side for me to proceed with,” he highlighted.

Gilbert Chirwa started his coaching career in 1991 with Bullets before joining Escom United during the 1999-2000 season and he returned to Bullets in 2007.

A season later, he joined Silver Strikers and managed Mzuni FC in 2018 before joining Rumphi United during the first month of the 2022 season and left the club with only 3 games in charge before finishing the season with Ekwendeni Hammers assisting them to survive relegation.

Meanwhile, Chirwa has been given a chance to bring his own assistant coach but Christopher Luba Zinyongo will remain with the team as a second assistant coach.

