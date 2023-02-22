Old Mutual donates 60 beds to Blantyre DHO

In response to President Lazarus Chakwera’s call for the corporate world to join and support the cholera fight, Old Mutual Malawi has donated 60 beds to Blantyre District Health Office.

Speaking at a handover ceremony on Tuesday in Blantyre, Edith Jiya who is Old Mutual Malawi limited Group Chief Executive Officer, said the donation of 60 Cholera beds to the Blantyre DHO, represents part of the company’s intervention efforts in response to the current Cholera outbreak.

Jiya said as a responsible business, they are concerned with the ever-growing number of Cholera cases across the country saying the disease poses a significant threat to the health of their stakeholders including customers and the broader community.

She added that by providing these cholera beds, they are helping to ensure that the health institutions within Blantyre DHO are better equipped to deal with the current Cholera outbreak as the company’s business philosophy is to positively impact the communities where they operate.

“As a company, we believe that the fortunes of the society generally, is also the fortunes of the company. So, we are part and parcel of the community, when the community is struggling, it is also our duty to fight alongside the community.

“As a life insurer, we are always looking out to ensure that our clients are healthy and also that our lives are well protected. Whenever such outbreaks come, it threatens our livelihood and it also threatens the lives that we provide insurance for. So it in our interest to ensure that Malawians are living a well protected life,” said Jiya.

Jiya pointed out that the company put aside MK21 million to help in cholera fight of which K9.5 million has been used to procure the 60 Cholera beds, K6 million handed towards construction of a Cholera camp in Lilongwe, while MK5 million has been donated to Malamulo and Chiringa Hospitals in Thyolo and Phalombe under CHAM for procurement of medical supplies

While acknowledging the commitment and dedication shown by the health workers across the country, the CEO has also pledged Old Mutual’s commitment to continue supporting the health sector for improved health service delivery.

In her reaction to the development, Dr Milliam Jere Nyasulu who is the Chief Medical Officer, commended the financial service provider for the gesture which she said is so timely as the district continues registering more cholera cases.

“We are still challenges in terms of beds for our patients. We have several health facilities where there are very few beds. So with the coming of these 60 cholera beds by Old Mutual, we will be better off,” reacted Jere Nyasulu.

