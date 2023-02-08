Former Malawi Coach Eddington Ng’onamo found dead

Former Flames, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers coach Eddington Ng’onamo has died, his family has confirmed.

According to George Ng’onamo, his brother was found dead in the early hours of today at his home in Chileka, Blantyre.

Ng’onamo won the Presidential Cup in 2012 with Bullets before he was named Flames coach.

His memorable moment with the Senior National team was soon after his appointment as he led The Flames to a hard-fought 1-0 victory to Namibia during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Until his death, he was the sports director at Karibu Academy.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to the legendary coach, with Coaches Association of Malawi describing his as one of the best to have graced the football game.

Football Association of Malawi has also released a statement saying: “FAM is saddened to announce the death of its former Technical Director and Flames Coach Eddington Ng’onamo.”

Burial details will be announced in due course.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Malawi24