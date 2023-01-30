All ADMARC employees fired

Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation of Malawi (ADMARC) has fired over 4,000 employees as part of a restructuring process.

The company which is owned by the Government of Malawi has announced the decision in a circular dated 30 January.

The circular says 31 January is the last working day for workers and that all employees will receive letters of retrenchment within seven days.

The employees will receive January 2023 salaries, pension arrears and retrenchment package.

ADMARC will, however, give three month contract to some workers from 1st February 2023 to help with transition while the company will be completing other processes.

“The employees to be on contract employment for three months will receive their letters of contract within seven days of this letter,” reads part of the letter.

ADMARC has 4,063 employees and spends about K750 million per month on salaries but reports indicate that the company only requires about 1500 workers.

On September 1, 2022, former Agriculture Minister Lobin Lowe closed the company due to high levels of corruption, theft and professional negligence.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24