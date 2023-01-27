Babatunde Adepoju seals South Africa move

Nyasa Big Bullets forward Babatunde Adepoju has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with South Africa’ National First Division side Venda Football Academy.

This has been confirmed by the Malawi champions on Friday through their official Facebook page.

The move ends Babatunde’s stay with the club which only lasted for one-and-a-half stay from a three contract he signed following his arrival from Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

“Nyasa Big Bullets can confirm that Babatunde Adepoju has completed his transfer to Venda Football Academy.

“The 27-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the South African National First Division side to end his one-and-a-half-year spell with The People’s Team,” reads part of the statement.

It further reads; “The Nigerian, who joined Bullets in the middle of the 2021 season, made 46 appearances for Maule, scoring 34 goals and providing ten assists.”

“During his stay at Bullets, Babatunde won one Charity Shield, two TNM Super League titles, one Airtel Top 8 Cup and the FDH Bank Cup,” continued the presser.

The Nigerian won three Golden Boot awards after netting eight goals in the Airtel Top 8 Cup, eighteen goals in the Super League and five goals in the FDH Bank Cup.

He was also named Airtel Top 8 Cup player of the tournament for the 2021 edition.

And speaking through his official Facebook page, the striker paid a special tribute to The People’s Team.

“Words fail me, it’s difficult to say bye to a team I loved most and achieved a lot a short period of time.

“I believe there is time for everything, and this is another time for me to say bye to Bullets family.”

“A deal is sealed and I am now a Venda player. My three year deal I signed with Bullets has to be cut short,” he said.

He also hailed his fellow players, technical panel and supporters for the support rendered to him during his short stint with the League and FDH Bank Cup champions.

“To players, I will certainly miss you guys. You helped me to win golden boot and keep scoring. Together we achieved a lot. I will miss you. Let me wish you well in the new season.”

“To coaches, it was a great moment working with you. You made me to be a proper player. May God bless you. God over everything.”

“To fans, you always come to the stadium in large numbers. That noise was enough. I definitely miss you Maule,” he concluded.

