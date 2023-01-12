Silver Strikers sign Kajoke, three others

Nyasa Big Bullets forward Hassan Kajoke has completed a move to Lilongwe based side Silver Strikers, Malawi24 has learnt.

The 2020/21 TNM Super League Golden Boot winner with 15 goals, was offered a contract extension at the Bullets but he refused, arguing that what was offered was too little as compared to what was offered to him at Silver Strikers.

Today, the Central Bankers have confirmed the signing of the lethal attacker plus three more players.

“Silver Strikers Football Club would like to inform its fans, stakeholders and the general public that the club has signed the following players; Hassan Kajoke, Emmanuel Kaunga, China Chirwa and Gift Chunga,” reads the statement which did not indicate the length of the contracts given to the players.

The Area 47 based side has further announced the release of four players whose contracts expired in December last year.

“The club further informs the public that it has parted ways with the following players whose contracts expired on 15th December, 2022/will expire on 28th February, 2023; Frank Banda, Mike Robert, Misheck Malaicha and Levison Maganizo,” revealed the statement.

According to the letter, The Central Bankers are also having discussions with several players on mutual separation.

“The club is also having discussions on mutual separation with the following players whose contracts with the club still subsist; Taonga Chimodzi, Blessings Tembo, John Chalamanda and Prince Phiri,” concluded the statement.

Meanwhile, Bullets are sweating to extend Chimwemwe Idana’s contract which will expire next month.

