Devotion: Consider what you speak

Proverb 29:20 (International Standard Version) “Do you see a man who speaks hastily? There is more hope for a fool than for him.”

Speaking hastily is worse than foolishness. There is more hope for a fool than the one who speaks hastily, thus the one who is quick to speak without thinking about what they say.

James 1:19; “You must understand this, my dear brothers. Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to get angry.”

You must be quick to listen and understand and slow to speak. You must consider what you are about to speak. The damage caused by certain words can’t be repaired again. Apology can be accepted but the words uttered may not be forgotten. There are some people who are in trouble today because of the words that they uttered some time ago and they can’t go back to repair those words. These are the words that were uttered in a hurry without thinking.

Actually, sometimes you don’t even need to speak at all. Learn sometimes to be quiet. Even fools look wise when they remain quiet.

Proverb 17:28 “Even the foolish man, when he keeps quiet, is taken to be wise: when his lips are shut he is credited with good sense.”

Don’t be like a child. Be mature, think before you speak. Children speak before they think. Look at the order in this scripture.

1 Corinthian 13:11 “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. But when I became an adult, I set aside childish ways.”

CONFESSION

I refuse to be a fool. I refuse to speak hastily. Before I speak I think maturely. I am led by the Spirit of God. I am directed by the Word of God. I am wise. In Jesus Name Amen.

