UK makes donation to policing forums in Mangochi

In a bid to strengthen safety and security of people with albinism and revamping security in general in the lakeshore district, the British High Commission in Malawi has donated security equipment to 14 Community Policing Forums (CPF) under Senior Chief Mponda.

The event took place at Mangochi Town Multipurpose Hall on February 10, 2022 whereby 80 members from different CPF’s, APAM and traditional healers attended.

The main aim was to hand over security equipment such as reflective jackets, torches and whistles to the community policing forums in order to ease the challenges encountered when discharging their duties.

Speaking to the gathering, Deputy British High Commission David Pert Fert emphasized that: “The fight against this gross violation of human rights calls for a concerned multi stakeholder approach. It is important that the British government join hands with the community to ensure their work is unproblematic and achieves the desired goal.”

He added that it is their hope that the donation will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges that MPS is facing although realising that more support is needed.

Speaking on the same, Mr Happy Mkandawire Commissioner for Eastern Region thanked the British government for the timely support rendered.

Mkandawire said that MPS saw it vital that the fight cannot be won if members of the community are not involved.

“As much as the region appreciates the reduction in such cases, the CP structures which act as watchdogs in the villages have several challenges and the donation will greatly ease their work,” Mkandawire added.

Echoing the same, the Senior Chief Mponda commended the British government through Police for considering his area.

Mponda added that the equipment will empower, motivate and strengthen the good coordination between the communities and police.

According to the records, from January 2021 to date, Mangochi Police registered a single incident of attacks on persons with albinism. aidi Daiton a person with albinism was brutally killed on January 27, 2021. Police successfully arrested all 5 suspects and recovered Daiton’s body parts.