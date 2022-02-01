Wholesaler from Likuni presented with Nissan vehicle

A wholesaler from Lilongwe, Emmanuel Nkuruzinza, has been given the Nissan NP 200 which he won in Illovo’s Iponyereninso Kwakuya promotion.

In his remarks during the presentation of the vehicle, Marketing Manager Lekani Katandula said they are happy to see many people taking part in the promotion which shows that people are interested and trying their level best to stand a chance of winning the prizes.

Katandula added that there are lots of prizes that will be given to the lucky customers which is a way of commending them for buying their product.

He encouraged customers to buy more bags of sugar to stand a chance of winning.

On his part, Emmanuel Nkuruzinza, who won the prize of vehicle after buying two tonnes of sugar, expressed joy for winning the Nissan.

He commended Illovo for coming up with the promotion which he said will uplift lives of many Malawians.

He added that the vehicle will highly assist him in terms of transportation since he is a businessman and he used to hire vehicles to transport his goods.

So far, 3 lucky customers from Southern, Central and Northern regions won cars.