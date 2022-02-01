52 percent of candidates pass Malawi secondary school exams

Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has released results of 2021 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Announcing the results at a press conference this afternoon, MANEB executive director Dorothy Nampota said out of 123,008 students who sat for the examinations, 63,949 have passed. This represents 51.99% pass rate.

Nampota added that 26, 311 female candidates representing 45.36 percent have passed while 37, 638 male candidates representing 57.90 percent have passed.

She also revealed that 14 schools have registered 100 percent pass rate and there are six schools which have registered zero percent pass rate. According to Nampota, out of the six schools with zero percent pass rate, four are government owned schools while two are private schools.

In the 2021 MSCE exams, top performing education districts are Zomba Urban, Dowa, Phalombe, Mzuzu City, Dedza, Ntchisi, Mulanje, Nkhatabay, Neno and Karonga in that order.

Speaking during the press briefing, Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje said the results show a trend of improved performance in the exams. She, however, added that though the country is improving, her Ministry will continue working with the support of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to see to it that there is further improvement.

She then expressed Government’s commitment to continue to invest in education and provide resources to schools to ensure better performance.

NyaLonje also thanked all teachers countrywide for their commitment to produce results amidst various challenges they faced.