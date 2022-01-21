Anti-government protesters march in Blantyre

Anti-government protesters in Malawi have given President Lazarus Chakwera ten days to address economic challenges Malawians are facing.

Protesters led by activist Bon Kalindo marched today in the commercial city of Blantyre from Zubeda in Limbe to Blantyre Business District. Business owners closed their shops and offices as protesters marched across the city, with some roads rendered impassable.

The protesters marched for over five hours, carrying placards which indicated their concerns over the president’s failure to implement campaign promises, deal with the current high cost of living and end corruption and nepotism.

“Where is one million jobs Mr. President,” read one placard reminding Chakwera of his promise to create one million jobs. “There are no sacred cows,” screamed another placard.

The demonstrators presented their petition to Blantyre District Council. According to Kalindo, they want Chakwera to deliver on his promises. They also want the president to address economic challenges and assist small businesses which are struggling due to the current economic situation.

Kalindo warned that he will continue organizing the anti-government protests until the demands are met.

Assistant Human Resource Manager Charles Mphepo received the petition on behalf of Blantyre District Commissioner.