Ralph Kasambara had attempted to self-administer first aid before his untimely death at a lodge in Lilongwe, the Malawi Police have revealed.

Kasambara, 56, was found dead in his room at Damron Lodge in Area 47, Sector 5, Lilongwe, where he was a regular guest.

The report alleges that Kasambara was found by a hotel staff member when it was time to clean the room, as instructed the day before by the lawyer. The police, who were called to the scene, say they observed that Kasambara had attempted to administer first aid on his own prior to the tragic incident.

“The scene had no marks of violence. It was evident that the deceased moved from the bed and lay on the floor, using a pillow. It was also observed that the deceased was trying to perform first aid on himself, as he was found with a wet towel on his chest,” reads the report purported to have been issued by the Lingazi Police.

The police also revealed that they “found different types of drugs in the room, along with various types of beer”.

It is stated that Kasambara had a heart problem and was on medication. However, the police stated that a postmortem will be carried out today to establish the cause of his death.

Kasambara was one of the well-known and sought after lawyers in Malawi. President Bingu wa Mutharika appointed Kasambara as the Attorney General in 2004. He served for two years.

President Joyce Banda also appointed him as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General from April 2012 until 2013. He was dismissed following the 2013 Malawi Cashgate Scandal. He had once served as President and Chairman of the Malawi Law Society.

His body will be buried on Monday in his home village in Nkhata Bay.