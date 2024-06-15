As Malawians and the international community continue to pay their last respect to late Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, the Catholic Church has described Chilima as a humble and dedicated Christian.

In his speech during mass service at St Patrick’s parish in Area 18 in Lilongwe on Friday, First Vice Parish Chairperson Dr Mathews Mtumbuka said no one will fill the gap that has been created following the death of Chilima.

Mtumbuka said Chilima was friendly, and approachable to everyone regardless of the status of an individual.

No one will fill the gap – Mtumbuka

“Dr. Saulos Chilima was a tape measure to us and no single catholic will fill the gap created following his demise,” said Mtumbuka.

He added that his humbleness and dedication encouraged most of them as most of the time was taking part in mopping in the church.

The church further said his death had shaken the parish where he was conducting his services as an earthquake.

“His Catholicism was not like a jacket since he was filled with faith towards serving Jesus Christ.

Parish Priest Fr. Henry Zulu described Chilima as a great source of joy to everyone.

On Saturday morning, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera led Malawians in paying last respects to the great son of Malawi at the parliament building in Lilongwe.

The body of the vice president is expected to be taken to Bingu National Stadium on Sunday after conducting a hero’s parade in the capital Lilongwe.

On Sunday afternoon, the body will be taken to his home district Ntcheu for burial on Monday at Nsipe.