Devotion: You are from above

John 15:18-19 “If the world hate you, you know that it hated me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love his own: but because you are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hates you.”

A certain young man was a drunkard, fornicator and also used to be troublesome at home. His parents kept on advising him. They would talk and talk but no change. But still he was accepted in their house and was enjoying all privileges. One day someone ministered to him the Word of God. He accepted Jesus and got born again. He stopped drinking. He stopped fornication. He stopped being troublesome and he started respecting parents. He got the shock of his life. He was chased from home and all parental support was withdrawn. Parents hated him and told him that support would be given to him if he would stop being part of the so called new religion (being born again).

The young man was confused. He thought with his new life, parents would love him more. He didn’t know that he had been chosen out of the world, therefore those of the world hated him. He didn’t know he had become a heavenly citizen and hence was strongly hated in the world dominated by evil forces.

Philip 3:20 “For our citizenship is in heaven, from where we also wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ;”

That explains why sometimes as believers, we are hated even without doing anything evil. But even though we may not be loved by the world, we refuse to compromise. We stick to the Word and we only accept what our heavenly Father has accepted.

2 Corinthians 6:16-18 “What agreement has a temple of God with idols? For we are a temple of the living God. Even as God said, “I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they will be my people.

”Therefore, “‘Go out from their midst, and be separate,’ says the Lord, ‘and touch no unclean thing,’ and I will receive you. And I will be a Father to you, and you will be my sons and daughters,” says the Lord of hosts.”

CONFESSION

I am from above and I know who I am. I will never compromise my standard in order to be accepted by the world. In Jesus Name. Amen.