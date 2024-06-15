Lilongwe-based producer, Wanangwa Warge Phiri, has created a riddim named ‘Plane Crash Riddim’ to pay tribute to the nine people who died in the plane accident that occurred on Monday this week in the Chikangawa forest area of Mzimba.

According to Warge, the demise of the nine individuals was a devastating loss, as they had devoted tremendous effort and made invaluable contributions through their work in diverse fields within the country.

“When notable events occur, whether positive or negative, I create a riddim and give it a name that references the occasion,” he said.

The riddim has been taken up by a total of 5 artists so far, including Major Star, who released his song ‘Nthungwa’ today as a tribute to Saulos Chilima.

The late Mafunyeta’s producer also stated that there are excellent prospects of obtaining participation from international artists, specifically from Germany and Jamaica.

Artists are not required to pay a specific fee to be part of this riddim. Instead, any artist who feels they can add value is invited to record at Warge’s studio in Area 25, Lilongwe providing a small token of appreciation.

Five years ago, Warge produced the Chilima Riddim in response to the late Vice President Saulos Chilima forming a new political party, a development that captivated public attention.