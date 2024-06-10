Details continue to emerge regarding the missing flight feared to have crash-landed in Chikangawa, which had Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima as a passenger.

It has now been confirmed that Mrs. Mary Chilima is not among the missing passengers, as previously reported.

According to the list, Chilima is feared to have crashed in the plane together with his wife, Mary.

The passenger manifest shows that former first lady Patricia Shanil Muluzi is among the eight passengers on the plane, which is owned by the Malawi Defence Forces.

Other passengers listed include Mr. Lukas Kapheni, Mr. Chisomo Chimaneni, Ms. Gloria Mtukule, Mr. Dan Kanyemba, and Mr. Abdul Kingstone Lapukeni.

Meanwhile, a rescue team has been sent to the area following the news. State President Lazarus Chakwera has cancelled his trip to the Bahamas.

Chakwera will update the nation tonight as the rescue mission has reportedly been suspended until tomorrow.

Malawi24 will keep you updated.