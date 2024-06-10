The newly launched political party, People’s Development Party (PDP), has demanded more clarity from the Malawi Government regarding reports that the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) aircraft which was carrying the state Vice President Dr. Saulosi Chilima has gone missing.

The PDP has claimed to have seen a press release about the missing aircraft issued by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) but they feel that the information contained in that press release is scanty, it provides limited information about the incident saying this is raising concerns and questions regarding transparency and accountability with the Government.

Writing in a statement dated 10th June 2024 signed by its President Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa, the PDP has expressed fears that without significant information, the public and media may struggle to understand the circumstances surrounding the missing the aircraft.

“It is also extremely concerning that the said press release should be coming out 6 hours after the alleged missing of the aircraft,” reads the PDP statement in part.

The PDP has asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to immediately address the nation on the matter, as a matter of urgency calling for the government to provide clear and transparent information for accountability and transparency.

A statement which has come from the Office of the President and Cabinet dated 10th June 2024 signed by the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba, informed the general public that the MDF Aircraft that left Lilongwe on Monday 10th June 2024 at 09;17 hours carrying Dr Saulosi Chilima, and 9 others, has failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport at 10;02 hours.

The OPC says all efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed, the MDF Commander General Paul Valentino Phiri has since informed President Chakwera and the President has since cancelled his scheduled departure for the Bahamas.

The statement says President Chakwera has ordered all regional and national agencies to conduct an immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the Aircraft advising the public that they will be updated on any developments on the situation as facts are established.