Mozambican President Nyusi to visit Malawi next week

President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique will be in Malawi next week for a three-day state visit during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Nyusi will arrive in Malawi on Monday, 22 November and will end his visit on 24 November.

Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in a statement today that the visiting Mozambican President will also be a Special Guest of Honour at the 5th SADC Industrialisation Week starting on Monday at the Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

The State Visit will be preceded by a meeting of senior officials from Malawi and Mozambique.

Nyusi also came to Malawi in August this year for the SADC Summit in Lilongwe where he handed over the chairpersonship of SADC to President Chakwera.