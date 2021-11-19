Organisation wants to empower tertiary youths

Farmers Voice Africa (FAVOA) on Monday established FAVOA Students’ satellite at Nkhoma University to run a youth empowerment program aimed at unearthing and nurturing self-reliant youths for National Development trainings.

President for Farmers FAVOA Brighton Zakalia Jelemoti said the program focuses on mindset change and human capital development trainings.

Jelemoti added that they are providing capacity building trainings to equip students with pragmatic experience during and after their studies.

“We are also providing guidance through business management trainings. We are conducting intra and inter college symposiums and developmental debates for national development,” he said.

Jelemoti further said that they want to nurture students with entrepreneurial explorations during and after their studies and to give them chance to access to FAVOA benefit loan benefit initiative to kickstart their business concepts.

The Dean of students at the university, Emily Mwale, welcomed the development stressing the relevance of initiative to the institution.

Mwale said that students need to be exposed to real world experiences for them to make informed decisions in addition to their professional learning that the institution is providing.

She added that the coming of FAVOA will add value to the full development of students.

Therefore, she dared FAVOA to diligently carry the task of motivating and building students by inculcating a culture of solution-based approach to modern problems.