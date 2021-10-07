Fire razes village at Njalo Island in Phalombe

Fire has razed 60 houses at Njalo Island which is on Lake Chirwa in Phalombe District.

A chief for the area has said the fire has damaged half of the houses on the island.

Village Headman Chalera who is the only chief at the island said residents tried to control the fire using water from the lake.

Chairperson for Chiwalo Area Development Committee (ADC) Benson Mwamvani also confirmed the tragedy, saying the victims have been rendered destitute.

Mwamvani also said that the cause of the fire was yet to be known.