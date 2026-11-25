Police in Lubumbashi, DR Congo, fired tear gas to disperse Catholic bishops, priests, seminarians and worshippers attempting a peaceful march, on orders of Mayor Joyce Tunda Kazadi.



The incident happened on Monday, November 23 when Lubumbashi Archdiocese had called faithful to Saints-Pierre-et-Paul Cathedral to press authorities into enforcing a court order to demolish buildings illegally erected on land belonging to St. Paul Interdiocesan Major Seminary at Tshamalale. Those structures remain standing.



Advertisements Mayor Kazadi banned the march on November 20, citing Communiqué No. 014, issued July 3, 2026, which prohibits city-wide marches, rallies and gatherings “until further notice” on public-order grounds.



That same ban was used in August against the youth wing of Moïse Katumbi’s opposition party and in September to reject protests against constitutional revision.



Police barricaded Kasa-Vubu, Kapenda and Tabora avenues the night before, deployed vehicles at several parishes and surrounded the archbishop’s residence.



Advertisements When marchers gathered at Saint-Paul seminary entrance in Pengapenga district, officers fired tear gas, catching some bishops and worshippers as they left the compound. The march did not proceed; no injuries had been reported by Monday afternoon.



Archbishop Fulgence Muteba, who chairs the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO), condemned the arrest of some marchers and vowed the Church would continue pressing its case.



Bishop Désiré Lenge of Kilwa-Kasenga, whose route to the archbishop’s residence was blocked, said: “We wonder what sin we have committed. It was a peaceful march, and that is a right in a democracy.”



Advertisements This clash followed another Church-state confrontation on Sunday, when Kinshasa officials blocked Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo’s youth Mass at Stade Tata Raphaël without explanation.



Bishops also oppose constitutional revision ahead of 2028 elections. President Félix Tshisekedi, re-elected in 2023, said in May that the December 2028 vote could not proceed unless war in the east ends.



These events recall 2018, when security forces broke up Church-led marches in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi over election delays. Lubumbashi Archdiocese must now decide whether to call another march, while provincial authorities face pressure to enforce the demolition order.



Source: DNE Africa