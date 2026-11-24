Nine girls who excelled in the 2026 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations are set to receive recognition and rewards for their outstanding academic performance.



The girls will be honoured at a ceremony in Lilongwe on Friday, November 27, 2026, in recognition of their hard work and achievements.



The awards are part of the 19th edition of the Zodiak Best Girl Award, organised by Zodiak Broadcasting Station under the theme “Her Voice, Her Safety, Her Future.”

Kaonga: the awards are crucial

Ernest Kaonga President for the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) said the initiative deserves support because it gives girls a platform to have their academic achievements recognised and encourages others to work hard.



“What Zodiak is doing is very great and we want to commend them for that because they are honouring girls from both public and private institutions,” he said.



Maranatha Girls Academy is among the leading schools in the 2026 MSCE examinations.