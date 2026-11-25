District councils have set aside more than K3.3 billion of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) money to build three houses for chiefs and offices and halls at five chiefs’ headquarters, their own notices of intention to award contracts show.

The seven contracts, in Rumphi, Ntchisi and Lilongwe, cost more than many of the schools, clinics and boreholes listed beside them in the same notices.

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Three chiefs’ houses: K1 billion

Rumphi District Council intends to award “Construction of Paramount Chief House” to BIM Construction for K449,410,566.48, according to its notice dated 8 September 2026.

In Ntchisi, the council’s notice of 11 September lists two more chiefs’ houses:

Construction of T/A Chikho’s house: K287,306,350.03 (Sadebcogems Construction Company)

Construction of T/A Kasakula house: K284,106,580.60 (SK Construction)

The three houses come to K1.02 billion.

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In the same Ntchisi notice, a classroom block at Chimbalu Primary School costs K191.6 million, and borehole drilling in various locations K113.3 million. Each chief’s house costs about one and a half classroom blocks, or two and a half times the district’s whole borehole contract.

Five chiefs’ headquarters: K2.3 billion

Ntchisi is also building offices at three chiefs’ headquarters:

Office suite for Langa HQ at TA Sambakusi: K569,537,864.25 (Ochibwe Building Contractors)

M’ndinda headquarters office: K613,135,958.41 (Nyalunganu Construction)

Mtsiro/Nthondo HQ office: K279,536,111.39 (Mbs/Kajala Construction JV)

Lilongwe District Council’s notice of 14 August awards “Construction 2No. Multipurpose Halls at Kalumba HQ and Tsabango HQ” to Tapita Development Ltd for K822,215,382.54.

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That is five chiefs’ headquarters (Langa, M’ndinda, Mtsiro/Nthondo, Kalumba and Tsabango) for K2.28 billion. Altogether, the three houses and five headquarters cost K3,305,248,813.70.

Money meant for constituencies

Under the reformed CDF, each of Malawi’s 229 constituencies is receiving K5 billion this financial year, up from K220 million, to fund schools, health facilities, roads and water projects chosen by communities.

Chiefs’ houses and offices are now being paid for from that money, alongside council-owned projects Malawi24 has reported on elsewhere: a K1.67 billion “Executive House” in Dedza, a K1.39 billion house for the District Commissioner in Nkhata Bay, a District Commissioner’s house in Ntchisi, and council office complexes in Lilongwe, Rumphi and Zomba.

A notice of intention to award is not final; losing bidders could ask for a debriefing within 14 days. The notices for every council are on the Malawi24 CDF Tracker.