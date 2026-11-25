Malawians were better off under former president Lazarus Chakwera than they are under President Peter Mutharika, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Jessie Kabwila has claimed, pointing to worsening fuel shortages and rising living costs.



Kabwila says the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has doubled fuel prices but still cannot guarantee supplies, leaving Malawians struggling to access even the expensive petrol and diesel.



Advertisements She made the remarks on Tuesday in an interview with a local media outlet, as she assessed Mutharika’s first year in office, arguing that the country is experiencing shortages that the previous administration never faced on the same scale.



According to Kabwila, Malawi has gone without adequate supplies of both petrol and diesel for nearly three months, despite the sharp increase in pump prices.



She acknowledged that Chakwera’s administration faced major challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and cholera outbreak, but argued that it still managed to make progress in roads, agriculture and education.



Advertisements Kabwila also questioned the DPP’s performance in agriculture, saying the party promised cheaper maize during the election campaign because the crop was readily available but has since failed to provide adequate support to farmers.



She further accused the government of failing to address shortages of water, electricity, foreign exchange, fuel and medicines, saying ordinary Malawians are bearing the cost of the situation.



“Go to Queens and you will find the hospital has no water, no medicine and no electricity, and people are simply dying,” she stated.



Advertisements Kabwila also challenged Energy Minister Jean Mathanga to resign, arguing that she has failed to provide practical solutions to the problems facing the country.