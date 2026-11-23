Passengers using Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) are being forced to endure hours of waiting, with some arriving before dawn only to find airport workers not ready to process their flights.



Airport Development Limited (ADL) says storm damage to local network infrastructure has disrupted the check-in system, forcing staff to process passengers manually.



The airport has since advised travellers to arrive four hours before departure and carry printed copies of their travel documents. But passengers say arriving early means little when the queues keep growing and staff are slow to start operations.



Commenting on Malawi24’s Facebook page, Bampsy Chiumia described the experience as torture, questioning why passengers should sacrifice hours of sleep only to wait for airport workers.



“Yesterday we arrived at 4am and some even arrived at 2am for a plane departing at 8:10am, but workers came around 6am. What is the essence of that notice apart from torturing passengers?” Chiumia asked.



For Solomon Arthur Williams Chilemba, the delays have made travelling by road look like a better deal, especially for those connecting through Blantyre.



“Ngati ukuvaya BTz bola kukakwera COACH. One hour travelling to KIA, four hours checking in, 40 minutes in the air. Then you land at Chileka and still have to get to town. In the meantime, tingokwera coach,” he commented.



Morne Rademeya also questioned the four-hour arrival advice, saying airport workers only begin operations at 6am.



Hanif Munthali described the situation as another reminder that queuing has become part of everyday life in Malawi.



“Malawi, the Queuing Nation. Everywhere we are queuing. Ku stadium, ku filling station, ku theatre, ku Immigration ndiku Airport komwe,” Munthali wrote.



Eddy Blum recalled an experience from four days earlier when airport staff resorted to handwriting flight tickets, describing the scene as something from 1974.



The frustrations have also opened another debate, this time about the qualifications and professional experience of ADL chief executive officer Zione Themba.



Some social media users are questioning whether Themba’s background adequately prepares her to manage the country’s airports, particularly when it comes to infrastructure, aviation operations and handling emergencies.



In a lengthy post, Malawi Unfiltered pointed to Themba’s previous role as Senior Human Resources and Administration Officer at the Greenbelt Authority and her Master of Science degree in Gender and Development from the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.



The platform questioned what experience in her professional background qualifies her to oversee airport infrastructure and operations, arguing that running an international airport requires specialised knowledge and crisis-management skills.



It also revisited Themba’s reported social media remarks calling on Malawi Airlines to increase fares to filter out what she described as “undeserving” passengers, questioning the attitude behind such comments towards ordinary Malawians who rely on air travel.



Malawi Unfiltered further alleged that political loyalty and tribal connections influence appointments to public institutions, although it provided no evidence to substantiate those claims.