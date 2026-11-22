Dedza District Hospital has at times received as many as 150 road accident patients in a single month, highlighting the burden crashes continue to place on health facilities and the resources needed to treat victims.



Dedza District Hospital Acting District Medical Officer Sibongile Kaphaizi said the number of accident patients varies from month to month, with the hospital receiving between 20 and 50 victims in some months, while the highest figure recorded reached about 150.



She said road accident victims often require specialised equipment in addition to medication, making their treatment different from that of patients with other medical conditions and increasing the demand for hospital resources.



“It’s a significant effect because for a road traffic accident, they realise several of our things that we want to use medication. It’s quite different with the other medical conditions because for road traffic we need equipment specific to injuries on top of the medication that we normally use in other conditions,” Kaphaizi said.



Kaphaizi said equipment being received by the hospital is expected to strengthen its capacity to manage accident victims, particularly at the trauma centre, and improve the handling of patients with serious injuries.



The hospital’s experience comes as Dedza recorded 56 road accidents in 2025, up from 50 in 2024, although fatal accidents declined from 33 to 30 during the same period.



Director of Road Traffic and Safety Services Christopher Madalitso Kuyera said Malawi recorded a decline in road accidents from about 4,200 in 2024 to 3,900 in 2025, but fatalities increased from approximately 830 to 880, underscoring concerns over the severity of crashes and their impact on families and the health system.