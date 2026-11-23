At least 210 families whose homes and belongings were destroyed by strong winds and rainstorms in Kasungu District have received government relief.



The families have been struggling to recover from the destruction since the beginning of the current rainy season, with some losing their homes, food supplies and household possessions.



According to Kasungu Community Radio (KCR), the assistance reached affected households in Traditional Authorities Chaima, Sindemba, Chipekwe, Kaomba, Mawawa and Kaphaizi.



DoDMA distributed food, household utensils and materials to help families repair their damaged houses and meet their immediate needs.



One of the beneficiaries, Letinesi Kamowa from Traditional Authority Chaima, said strong winds had ripped the roof off her house and destroyed household property, including food stocks, leaving her family exposed and struggling to survive.



She said the assistance had eased some of the suffering caused by the disaster and given her family a chance to start rebuilding their lives.



Traditional Authority Chaima welcomed the intervention, saying many families had been left without proper shelter and adequate food after the storms destroyed their homes and belongings.



The traditional leader, however, urged communities to plant more trees to help reduce the impact of strong winds and protect the environment.



Kasungu District Disaster Risk Management Officer Shepherd Jere confirmed that 210 households from the six traditional authority areas had benefited from the relief distribution.



He said the assistance was part of government’s response to weather-related disasters and was aimed at helping affected families meet their immediate needs as they recover from the damage.



The relief comes as communities across the country face the threat of destructive weather during the rainy season, raising concerns over the vulnerability of households living in areas prone to strong winds and heavy rainfall.