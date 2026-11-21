Malawian businesses face growing pressure to improve the quality of their products and services if the country is to compete effectively in regional and international markets.



The challenge comes as the Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) prepares to recognise 100 brands at the 2026 Superbrand Awards scheduled for December 4 in Blantyre.



IMM Director of Communications and Public Relations Daniel Ngwira said Malawi’s ambitions to increase exports require businesses to invest in quality production, innovation and better service delivery.



“Malawi is at a point where we want to do a lot of exports. There is a call for production and a call to deliver quality products and services,” said Ngwira.



He said recognising businesses that maintain high standards could encourage others to improve by learning from companies already performing well in the market.

Ngwira: competition among brands is vital

Ngwira said stronger competition among brands could contribute to economic growth and employment creation by building a more productive business environment.



“By challenging brands to offer quality services and products, we should also identify and reward those that are setting the standard and challenging others to follow suit,” he said.



The 100 brands have been identified through nationwide research conducted by Impact Research Centre, with researchers gathering views from consumers across different districts and markets.



Ngwira said the awards are research-driven, with the process beginning with 200 brands before further assessment narrows the selection to 20 leading brands. Winners will also be recognised in different industry categories, with one overall Superbrand selected for the country.



The inaugural overall Superbrand title went to Illovo in 2025, while the 2026 awards will determine which brand takes the top honour this year.



Ngwira said the research-based approach is intended to ensure fairness by giving consumers a voice rather than relying on companies to nominate themselves for consideration by judges.