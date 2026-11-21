With more than 7,000 suppliers already registered on Malawi’s electronic procurement platform and its mandatory rollout expected in January 2027, small businesses face mounting pressure to adapt to a new system that could reshape their access to government contracts.



The Malawi National Electronic Procurement System (MANePS) is designed to manage public procurement electronically, covering processes such as tendering and contract management between government institutions and suppliers.



For small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), the transition presents both an opportunity and a challenge, particularly for businesses with limited access to computers, reliable internet connectivity and digital skills needed to navigate online procurement.



The system is expected to improve transparency and make procurement opportunities more accessible, but suppliers who struggle to adapt could find themselves disadvantaged as government institutions move away from traditional procurement processes.



The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) has warned that ministries, departments and agencies that fail to embrace MANePS risk losing government funding, with the current extension set to expire in December ahead of mandatory implementation.



PPDA Director General George Mankhwala said the system requires a change in institutional processes and attitudes, emphasising that technology alone would not guarantee successful implementation.



“Implementation also requires a change in institutional processes, working practices and attitudes, not simply the adoption of a new technology,” said Mankhwala.



With 219 procuring and disposing entities already onboarded and training ongoing, the remaining period before mandatory implementation will be crucial in preparing suppliers, particularly small businesses, to compete in an increasingly digital procurement environment.