Hundreds of campaign promises made by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government remain untouched, with a new assessment showing that only nine percent have been fulfilled.



The findings have raised fresh questions about the government’s commitment to delivering on promises it made to Malawians during the September 16, 2025 General Election.



The report, produced by the SIVIO Institute in partnership with African Citizens Watch (ACW), assessed the implementation of the DPP’s 2025 election manifesto, which contains 462 commitments.



National Advocacy Platform (NAP) Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe has urged the government to take the findings seriously and use them to identify promises that need urgent attention.



Kondowe told this publication that the DPP should critically examine its commitments, particularly as it has been in power for more than a year.

Kondowe: let them examine their commitment

He acknowledged that some promises require substantial financial resources and longer implementation periods, but argued that others could be fulfilled within a short time.



Kondowe said the government should develop clear strategies and prioritise commitments that can be delivered immediately rather than allow them to remain on paper.



The report shows that 418 of the DPP’s 462 promises have not yet entered the implementation stage, raising concerns about the pace of delivery.



Governance expert George Chaima has also agreed with the concerns, arguing that the large number of commitments could make it difficult for the governing party to fulfil all its promises within its five-year mandate.



However, Chaima said the government still has time to improve its performance and should use the remaining years to deliver on its campaign pledges.



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Chaima: They still have time

The assessment ranks the fight against corruption and bribery as the best-performing area, with 17 percent implementation, followed by governance at 11 percent and environmental commitments at 10 percent.



Economic promises have recorded the weakest progress, with only three percent implementation.



Political analyst Thomas Chirwa, however, has cautioned against making a final judgement on the government’s performance, arguing that it is still early to assess its overall delivery.



Chirwa said the DPP had made efforts to fulfil some of its commitments, citing the introduction of the K5 billion Constituency Development Fund and the free education policy as examples.



“Much as I agree with the report in some areas, we all know that things were not okay during the Chakwera administration. The DPP has tried to fulfil some of its promises, including the K5 billion Constituency Development Fund and free education,” said Chirwa.



He estimated that the government had fulfilled about 34 percent of its campaign promises, a figure higher than the assessment’s overall finding.



The government and the DPP are yet to comment on the report.