Allegations by former police informant Dziwani Jassi that some Malawi Police Service (MPS) officers participated in extrajudicial killings have intensified public scrutiny of police accountability, witness protection and the government’s responsibility to defend citizens’ constitutional rights.



Jassi has implicated several police officers, including senior figures within the Malawi Police Service, in the alleged killings.



Advertisements He has reportedly warned that he is prepared to disclose additional names of suspected perpetrators and identify people he claims were victims of the killings.



These allegations remain unproven, but their seriousness demands independent investigation rather than political arguments or institutional defensiveness.



Jassi’s claims have become particularly sensitive because he previously testified before the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee investigating the June 10, 2024 plane crash that killed former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.



Advertisements His testimony raised questions about alleged activities involving police officers before the aircraft disaster, making his latest disclosures another matter requiring careful examination.



The situation becomes even more disturbing amid reports that Jassi and other individuals connected to the inquiry have received threats.



Parliament must ensure that witnesses can provide information without intimidation, harassment or fear for their lives.



Advertisements A public inquiry cannot establish the truth when people with potentially important evidence feel unsafe.



Malawi’s Constitution guarantees every person the right to life and prohibits arbitrary deprivation of life under Section 16.



Section 42 also protects arrested and detained individuals, ensuring that suspected criminals retain their fundamental rights.



No police officer has authority to execute a suspect simply because investigators believe that person committed a crime.



Arrested individuals must face lawful investigations, prosecution and judicial determination rather than punishment outside the courts.



Malawi’s history makes these allegations particularly painful.



On May 18, 1983, Dick Matenje, Aaron Gadama, Twaibu Sangala and David Chiwanga died in circumstances initially presented as a road accident.



A subsequent Commission of Inquiry established that the four politicians had been murdered, exposing the dangers of unchecked state power and institutional impunity.



That history should remind today’s leaders that protecting powerful institutions must never become more important than protecting human life.



The Independent Complaints Commission (ICC) has a crucial responsibility to investigate the allegations independently and establish whether sufficient evidence exists to justify a full investigation.



The Commission must identify alleged victims, secure evidence, interview witnesses and examine whether any police personnel participated in unlawful killings.



Jassi should provide the evidence he claims to possess through secure and lawful channels so that investigators can independently assess its credibility.



The Malawi Human Rights Commission and Malawi Law Society should also examine the matter within their respective mandates.



Meanwhile, DPP Southern Region Governor Charles Mchacha’s reported demand for MCP’s deregistration risks shifting attention from the central issue.



Political parties cannot be collectively punished through accusations against individuals.



Malawi needs evidence-based investigations, not political revenge or inflammatory rhetoric.



The government must guarantee the independence of oversight institutions and ensure that every officer implicated receives due process.



Equally, anyone proven responsible for unlawful killings must face prosecution regardless of rank, political connections or institutional influence.



Malawi cannot claim to defend democracy while serious allegations of unlawful killings remain unanswered.



The ultimate test is whether the country can establish that every human life matters and nobody stands above the law.