Pregnancies linked to sexual exploitation of female employees by their supervisors have increased in Malawi, raising fresh concerns about the abuse of power in workplaces.



A study by Zomba-based human resource think tank Crystal Management Consult shows that the number of pregnancies resulting from workplace sexual exploitation has risen from one to three for every 10 female employees who experience sexual harassment by their supervisors.



Conducted between September and October 2026, the study also found that 41 percent of respondents believe sexual harassment is widespread in Malawian organisations, exposing concerns about workers’ safety and protection.



Speaking to Malawi24, HR consultant Bright Limani attributed the problem to unequal power relations between supervisors and junior employees, cultural stereotypes and weak commitment by organisational leaders to address sexual harassment.



Limani said some supervisors abuse their positions of authority to exploit junior employees, while victims often remain silent for fear of intimidation, victimisation or losing their jobs.

Limani: Most supervisors abuse their positions

The report identifies male supervisors as the leading perpetrators of workplace sexual harassment, although male employees are also among those affected.



Commenting on the findings, Mzimba Youth Organisation (MYO) executive director Reverend Moses Nkhana said organisations must stop treating workplace sexual harassment as merely a disciplinary issue, describing it as a serious violation of employees’ dignity, safety and wellbeing.



Crystal Management Consult has called on organisations to introduce comprehensive sexual harassment policies that clearly define unacceptable conduct and establish procedures for reporting and handling complaints.



The organisation has also recommended prompt investigations into reported cases, disciplinary action against perpetrators and regular awareness campaigns to educate employees about sexual harassment and its consequences.



It further says organisational leaders must demonstrate commitment to ending the vice by ensuring accountability and creating workplaces where employees can perform their duties without fear of sexual exploitation.