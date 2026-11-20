Thousands of residents in Mzuzu’s Chibavi-Katoto Ward could soon escape weeks of dry taps after the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) announced a K100 million project to improve water supply.



Some households have gone up to three weeks without piped water, forcing families to depend on alternative sources, including unprotected water points that expose them to health risks.



Advertisements NRWB spokesperson Edward Nyirenda said an assessment had established that the existing pipeline was too small to serve the growing population, resulting in low water pressure and unreliable supplies.



He said the board had decided to upgrade the distribution network using internally generated funds rather than borrowing to finance the project.



“This money is not borrowed. This money is part of the revenue coming from the same bills that our customers have been paying,” Nyirenda said.



Advertisements Nyirenda linked the investment to the revised water tariffs introduced in August 2026, saying the additional revenue would help the board improve service delivery and address persistent supply challenges.



Chibavi-Katoto Ward councillor Gabriel Mwaungulu welcomed the project, saying water shortages had forced some residents to use unsafe sources, with some reportedly falling sick after consuming contaminated water.



Resident Beatrice Thindwa said the shortages had disrupted household routines, with some people waking up around midnight to collect water whenever supply pressure temporarily improved.



Advertisements NRWB expects construction to begin in December 2026 and take approximately six weeks.



The project will test whether the board can turn the money collected from customers into reliable water supplies for communities that have endured prolonged shortages.