Minister of Education Bright Msaka has hailed Development Aid from People to People (DAPP) for training more than 4,000 teachers and equipping over 14,000 young people with vocational skills during its 30 years in Malawi.



Msaka said the organisation had played an important role in complementing government efforts to improve education and create opportunities for young people.



Advertisements He was speaking on Friday during celebrations marking DAPP’s 30 years of operations in Malawi.



“DAPP has made a valuable contribution to Malawi’s education sector through its investment in teacher training and other development programmes,” Msaka said.



Over the past three decades, DAPP has established four teacher training colleges in Amalika, Chilangoma, Dowa and Mzimba, producing more than 4,000 teachers, many of whom serve in rural primary schools.



Advertisements The organisation has also trained over 14,000 young people at Mikolongwe Vocational Training Centre in Chiradzulu, offering courses in carpentry, bricklaying, tailoring, plumbing, agriculture and electrical installation.



One of the beneficiaries, Fedson Selwin, said the skills he acquired at Mikolongwe had transformed his life and opened up new opportunities.



“The training I received has positively changed my life. The skills I acquired have given me opportunities that I would not otherwise have had,” Selwin said.



Advertisements DAPP Malawi Country Director Moses Chibwana said the anniversary reflected three decades of working with government and communities to improve people’s lives.



“We cherish this milestone because it represents 30 years of working together with government and communities to improve people’s lives,” Chibwana said.



Beyond education, DAPP has extended its work into agriculture, health, humanitarian assistance and community development. Its Farmers’ Clubs initiative supports smallholder farmers with practical knowledge to improve productivity, food security and household incomes.



The organisation also operates a second-hand clothing business as part of its commercial activities.



The anniversary celebrations were held under the theme, “30 Years Together: People to People Development.”