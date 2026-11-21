A 37-year-old primary school teacher has been arrested in Zomba for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old Standard Four pupil.



The suspect, identified as Mathias Yassin, teaches at Kalira Primary School and is accused of impregnating the girl from the area of Traditional Authority Namadidi.



The case came to light after the girl’s parents noticed changes in her physical appearance and took her to Zomba Central Hospital for medical examinations, which confirmed that she was pregnant.



The girl reportedly identified Yassin as the man responsible for the pregnancy, prompting her parents to report the matter to Chingale Police Unit.



Police subsequently arrested the teacher and charged him with having sexual intercourse with a minor and impregnating a girl under the age of 18.



However, the Mulunguzi Magistrate’s Court has granted Yassin bail, with the case scheduled to commence on December 10, 2026.



The decision to release the accused teacher on bail has sparked anger among residents of the Chingale area, who have questioned the court’s decision.



The suspect remains accused of the offences, and the case is expected to proceed in court.