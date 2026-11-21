A six-year battle for justice has ended in a guilty verdict, but child rights activists say Dutch national Jan Wim Akster must face a stiff sentence to ensure his conviction sends a strong warning to child abusers.



Akster was convicted on all five counts of sexual offences involving young men after Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.



The court has then set 1st December, 2026 as the day it hand Akster his sentence.



Child Advocacy Centre executive director Memory Ngosi says anything short of a severe punishment would undermine efforts to protect children and hold perpetrators accountable.



Speaking on Saturday in Blantyre during a press briefing following the conviction, Ngosi said the court must now impose a punishment that reflects the gravity of the offences.



“Conviction is not enough. What we want is to see that a stiff punishment is handed to Mr Akster so that this can send a strong warning that in Malawi we do not tolerate abusers,” she said.



Ngosi warned that her organisation would challenge the sentence in the High Court if it considered the punishment too lenient, arguing that the conviction must be matched with meaningful consequences.



Ngosi: he deserves stiffer punishment

She also used the case to expose what she described as Malawi’s weak child abuse prevention system, saying authorities have concentrated on responding to abuse after it happens instead of stopping it.



“We are overwhelmed as a country, and the main problem that we have is that our response institutions, the courts, the police, are the ones that are working because the prevention side is weak,” she said.



Ngosi said Malawi should not be celebrating convictions after years of court battles when more could have been done to protect children from abuse in their homes and communities.



She warned that some of the people abusing children are those entrusted with their protection, including fathers, teachers, chiefs and other individuals who use positions of authority to exploit them.



In his judgment, Chiotcha said the complainants gave consistent and credible accounts of the sexual conduct, with their evidence largely remaining unshaken during cross-examination.



Akster was found guilty of two counts of having carnal knowledge of males against the order of nature and three counts of gross indecency.



The magistrate dismissed the defence’s claim that the allegations were fabricated as part of a scheme to remove Akster from the Timotheos Foundation, saying it was not supported by credible and independent witnesses.



He also ruled that documents presented as evidence of withdrawn complaints were inadmissible because they contained hearsay.



Although the prosecution did not present medical evidence, Chiotcha said such evidence was not always necessary to prove penetration, which could be established through other evidence.