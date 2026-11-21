Education services could face fresh disruption in Malawi as promoted teachers threaten an indefinite sit-in unless the government settles their outstanding salary arrears.



Teachers promoted by the government in 2024 have threatened a sit-in at education division headquarters across Malawi over delays in paying their outstanding salary arrears.



Advertisements The teachers are demanding full payment of all financial benefits accumulated between 2024 and 2026 following their promotion to higher professional grades.



Some of the affected teachers, who spoke anonymously to Luntha TV, said they had lost patience with repeated assurances from Ministry of Education officials that their outstanding payments would be settled.



“We have been repeatedly told that our money would be paid, but nothing has happened up to now,” one of the teachers said.



Advertisements They want the government to pay all their outstanding benefits in a single payment, arguing that the delays have denied them money they should have received after their promotions.



The teachers have warned that once the sit-in begins, they will not return to their duties until the government settles their claims in full.



“Once we begin the sit-in, we will not return to our duties until the government pays us all our outstanding money in full,” they warned.



Advertisements However, Secretary for Education Ken Ndala acknowledged the delays, blaming administrative challenges involving the preparation and issuance of formal promotion letters.



Speaking to the local media, Ndala said the ministry had delayed officially notifying some teachers about their promotions, a process required before their revised salaries could be fully implemented.



“The ministry has delayed in issuing letters to teachers who were promoted to formally inform them about their promotions before they start receiving their new salaries,” he said.



Ndala, however, acknowledged that some of the affected teachers had already started receiving their revised monthly salaries despite the outstanding administrative and payment issues.



He assured the teachers that his office was following up on the matter to resolve the challenges and ensure they receive their outstanding benefits.



The dispute stems from the government’s promotion of approximately 2,900 teachers in 2024, an exercise expected to recognise professional advancement and improve their remuneration.