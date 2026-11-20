The High Court’s Criminal Division in Lilongwe is expected to deliver its ruling today, on the bail application of Fountain of Victory Church Bishop Medram Felix Chirwa, who is accused of murdering FDH Bank employee Tathokoza Salimu.



Justice Ngwira Mwakibinga is expected to determine whether Chirwa should be released on bail following a hearing in which the State indicated that it does not oppose his release, provided specific conditions are imposed.



During the hearing, Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) lawyer Hassan Ayami proposed that Chirwa should report to the DPP Criminal Registry every fortnight, beginning November 21, 2026, if granted bail.



However, Chirwa’s lawyer, Joseph Chiume, opposed the proposal, arguing that monthly reporting would be sufficient and more manageable for his client.



The State also proposed that Chirwa should provide registered property valued at not less than K300 million as bond, alongside two sureties, each bound at K20 million, with the sureties not providing cash.



Other proposed conditions include surrendering his travel documents to the court, seeking court permission before travelling outside the country and refraining from interfering with witnesses or ongoing investigations.



Chirwa was arrested on October 6, 2026, in connection with Salimu’s death after her body was discovered inside her vehicle at Chinkhota Village, near Tatolonga Bridge in Dowa District, on September 21, 2026.