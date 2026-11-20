A six-year-and-seven-month fight for justice has ended in a major courtroom defeat for Dutch national Jan Wim Akster, who has been convicted on all five counts of sexual offences involving young men in Malawi.



The former finance director of Timotheos Foundation was found guilty by Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha, who ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.



Akster was convicted on two counts of having carnal knowledge of males against the order of nature and three counts of gross indecency.



Delivering judgment, Chiotcha said the complainants gave consistent and credible accounts of the sexual conduct, with their evidence largely surviving cross-examination.



The magistrate rejected Akster’s defence that the allegations were fabricated as part of a scheme to remove him from the foundation, saying the claim lacked support from credible and independent witnesses.



Jere: It’s a moment we have been waiting for

He also dismissed documents presented to suggest that some complainants had withdrawn their allegations, ruling that they contained inadmissible hearsay evidence.



Akster’s bail has since been revoked and he has been taken to Chichiri Prison pending sentencing, which the court has scheduled for December 1.



In an interview after the judgment, State Advocate Victor Jere said the conviction was a vindication for complainants who had endured years of difficult court proceedings to secure justice.



Jere revealed that the state initially had 13 complainants, but seven were allegedly bribed or intimidated into withdrawing, leaving six to testify.



He said the complainants had shown remarkable courage by recounting their traumatic experiences before strangers in court.



“For me, this is a huge vindication on the part of the courageous complainants. Their courage has finally paid off,” Jere said.



He added that the case had taken six years, seven months and five days since Akster’s arrest, with proceedings moving through different courts, including the Constitutional Court.

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Ngosi: This should be a warning

Child Advocacy Centre executive director Memory Ngosi, whose organisation supported the fight for justice, said the conviction should send a warning to anyone who exploits children and young people in Malawi.



Ngosi said the organisation had followed the case through different courts while advocating for the complainants, who had waited years for justice.



“There’s nobody above the law. You abuse a child or exploit a young person in Malawi, you face the law,” she warned.