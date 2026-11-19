A Dedza man will spend three months in prison if he fails to pay a K200,000 fine for posting an offensive comment about a police officer who died in a road accident while on duty.



Cassim Thomas was convicted on his own plea of guilty to offensive communication under Section 87 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.



Advertisements According to a sentencing order seen by Malawi24, Thomas posted the comment on November 15, 2026, on a TikTok photograph of Traffic Sub-Inspector Masida Sandalamu Banda of Ndirande Police Station in Blantyre.



The court described the comment as extremely insensitive, saying it was published at a time when the deceased officer’s family and the nation were mourning her death.



In its determination, the court observed that the words suggested the officer had been deliberately killed and implied that she deserved such a fate.



Advertisements The court also raised concern over the growing misuse of social media, warning that platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp should not be treated as spaces where users can insult, threaten or humiliate others without consequences.



Magistrate Bracious Blessusall Chanda Kondowe said freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly and with respect for the rights and dignity of other people.



After considering the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, the court opted for a non-custodial sentence, ordering Thomas to pay K200,000 or serve three months’ imprisonment with hard labour.



Advertisements The court rejected the State’s request to forfeit the mobile phone used to publish the comment, ruling that taking the device away would be disproportionate to the gravity of the offence.



However, it ordered Thomas to delete the offensive comment from the TikTok account, if it was still accessible, before the phone could be returned to him.



Anyone aggrieved by the conviction or sentence has 30 days to appeal to the High Court.