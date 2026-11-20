Witnesses appearing before the commission investigating the plane crash that killed former Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others are facing threats, with one reportedly forced to flee his home after being confronted by suspected intimidators.



Commission chairperson Walter Nyamilandu has raised the alarm over attempts to silence witnesses, revealing that three people who have testified or are involved in the inquiry, Dziwani Jassi, Flora Mkandawire and Andrew Mwale, have reported threats against them.



“Some people went to Mwale’s house and threatened him, forcing him to flee his home. Others have been calling Mkandawire and Jassi to threaten them,” Nyamilandu told local media.



He condemned the conduct, saying the threats could undermine the commission’s efforts to establish what happened during the June 10, 2024 tragedy.



Nyamilandu said he had alerted the ministry responsible for national security and the Speaker of Parliament, asking them to intervene and ensure the witnesses are protected.

Nyamilandu Manda

He stressed that people appearing before the commission must be allowed to give their accounts without fear, pressure or intimidation.



The revelations come as Jassi, a former police informant, has publicly claimed that some police officers he mentioned during his testimony are now pursuing him with intentions of harming him.



In a voice note circulating on social media, Jassi names officers identified as Chimvula, Thole, Nkhata and Pangeti, challenging them to meet him at Wenela, where he claims they work.

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Jassi releases bomb shell

“If you continue, I will come to where you work. I will come right there to Wenela. If you want to kill me, kill me there,” he says in the recording.



Jassi also claims to have evidence about the officers’ alleged activities and threatens to expose them if they continue targeting him. The allegations have not been independently verified.



Lawyer and whistleblower Alexious Kamangila has since urged police to investigate the claims and arrest the officers named by Jassi.



During his testimony, Jassi told the commission that he did not believe the June 10, 2024 plane crash was an accident, saying he wanted to join those who shared that view.