Zambia has scrapped manual passport applications, making online registration compulsory for all citizens seeking travel documents.



The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security says the move is part of efforts to modernise passport processing, improve service delivery and make passport services more accessible.



Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dickson Matembo, said applicants must now complete and submit their applications through the online platform.



The system also allows applicants to track the progress of their applications without making repeated visits to immigration offices.



However, Matembo said those who struggle to use the online platform will receive assistance from immigration officers at departmental offices and designated government service centres.



Zambia introduced the online passport application system in December 2025 but initially allowed citizens to continue using the manual process during a transition period.



That transition has now ended, leaving the online platform as the only accepted channel for submitting passport applications in the country.