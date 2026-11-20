… Eight-year-old dies metres from father

… parents fear more deaths without urgent action



For some children in Limbe, the journey between school and home has become a dangerous gamble, with speeding vehicles turning an ordinary walk into a fight for survival.



Along a stretch of less than two kilometres on the M3 Road, between Kachere Township and Limbe Cathedral, two primary school learners have lost their lives in separate road accidents within one school term.



The latest victim is eight-year-old Brandina Kananga, a Standard 2 learner at St. Maria Goretti Primary School, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on November 18, 2026, while walking home after classes around noon.



Both St. Maria Goretti and St. Kizito Primary Schools are located within the Limbe Cathedral campus, leaving hundreds of young learners exposed to traffic along the busy road.



Brandina’s final moments were marked by a heartbreaking encounter with her father, who sells various food and non-food items outside the St. Kizito Primary School fence to support his family.



She had stopped to collect a bun from him before continuing her journey home. Moments later, she was struck by a vehicle just a few metres away from where her father stood.



Limbe Police Public Relations Officer Aubrey Singanyama confirmed the accident to Malawi24, identifying the driver as 32-year-old Minale Deresse Reta, an Ethiopian national.



“The driver was driving from Maoni heading towards Limbe Cathedral when he hit the deceased as she was crossing the road from left to right,” Singanyama said.



Police have since charged the driver with reckless and negligent driving. He is expected to answer a charge of causing death by negligence.



But Brandina’s death is not an isolated tragedy. Authorities at St. Maria Goretti Primary School told Malawi24 that another learner from neighbouring St. Kizito Primary School was also hit by a vehicle and died along the same stretch during the current school term.

Singanyama caution motorists

Two young lives lost in one school term have left parents and residents questioning how many more children must die before meaningful safety measures are introduced.



Parents say motorists travel at high speeds along the road despite the presence of two primary schools. Their biggest concern is the safety of younger learners, particularly those in Standards 1 to 3, who may not yet have the experience to judge approaching traffic and cross safely.



The absence of speed humps, rumble strips, clear warning signs and a zebra crossing has further heightened fears. For parents, allowing children to walk to and from school along the stretch has become a daily source of anxiety.



The danger is particularly concerning because police occasionally mount speed-monitoring cameras at the Limbe Cathedral main gate. However, Malawi24 has observed that officers man the cameras only once or twice a week, raising questions about the consistency of speed enforcement.



A further observation along the road, from Kachere Township to the Limbe Cathedral roundabout, shows a lack of clear road signs, speed humps and rumble strips to warn motorists and force them to reduce speed.



Police have since advised motorists to exercise caution when using the road.



But parents and residents say caution alone is not enough. They want authorities and other relevant stakeholders to install speed humps or rumble strips, provide proper road signs and introduce a zebra crossing to protect learners.



Their appeal is simple: children should not have to risk their lives every day to access education.



Brandina has since been buried at her home village of Nsikita, under Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu District.



Her death has left a grieving family and renewed fears among parents whose children still have to use the same road every school day.



For Brandina, a routine journey home ended in tragedy. For the children who continue to walk along the stretch, the danger remains.



Two kilometres should never be the distance between childhood and death.