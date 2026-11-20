He once worked with the police, but now Dziwani Jassi says some of the very officers he served are hunting him down. His response? A daring challenge: if they want to kill him, they should meet him at Wenela.



Jassi, a former police informant who testified before the commission investigating the June 10, 2024 plane crash, claims some officers he mentioned during his testimony are now pursuing him with intentions of harming him.



Advertisements In a voice note circulating on social media, Jassi is heard confronting one of the officers, warning that he knows what they are allegedly planning against him.



He mentions officers he identifies as Chimvula, Thole, Nkhata and Pangeti, whose identities and involvement we have yet to independently verify. He also refers to another officer who received the voice note but whose name he does not disclose.



“Tell them that I know everything they are doing, share with them this VN,” Jassi says.



Advertisements He further challenges the officers to meet him at Wenela, where he claims they work, insisting that he is not afraid of their alleged threats.



“If you continue, I will come to where you work. I will come right there to Wenela. If you want to kill me, kill me there. I am Dziwani Jassi. I don’t entertain nonsense. You have killed many people, you dogs,” he says.



Jassi says he had deliberately kept quiet out of respect for the officers but has now reached a point where he can no longer tolerate what he claims is happening to him.



Advertisements He also warns that he has evidence about their alleged activities and will expose them if they continue targeting him.



“I kept quiet because I respected you, but I am tired. I have a lot of evidence about what you are doing. I spared you out of respect and did not say much, but if you continue, you will be exposed,” he says.



During his appearance before the commission investigating the plane crash, Jassi told the inquiry that, according to what he knew, the June 10, 2024 incident was not an accident.



“In this country, people are divided into two groups: those who believe it was an accident and those who do not. Let me join those who believe it was not an accident,” Jassi told the committee.



His latest claims have prompted calls for authorities to intervene and establish whether he is facing threats to his safety.



Lawyer and whistleblower Alexious Kamangila has also weighed in, urging the police to investigate and arrest the officers named by Jassi.



“DZIWANI JASSI has been disclosing extrajudicial killings by the Malawi Police, led by Christopher Pangeti. This is true, people like Pangeti kill. MHRC, MLS, MPS etc,” Kamangila wrote on his social media page.