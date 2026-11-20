Malawi Under-23 national football team Team Manager Audlow Makonyola has died in the early hours of Friday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.



His death was confirmed by friend Millias Pofera Jegwe, with Makonyola having reportedly been battling heart-related complications.



Makonyola had a long involvement in domestic football, serving as a coach at Blue Eagles, Karonga United, EPAC FC, Eagle Strikers and Mitundu Baptist FC.



He was also involved in football administration and in 2025 featured among candidates for the National Football Coaches Association (NFCA) chairperson position, in a contest for leadership of the coaches’ body.

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In February this year, he was appointed head coach of Karonga United on a one-year contract after helping Mitundu Baptist FC earn promotion to the top flight.



His spell at Karonga United, however, ended in July following a difficult run of results, bringing to a close his stint at the club.



Makonyola’s death marks a loss to the local football fraternity, where he served in different coaching capacities and worked with several clubs across the domestic game.